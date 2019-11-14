Orlando Sentinel Notices
Sarah G. Collins of Orlando Florida passed away on November 13, 2019. Sarah was born on January 25, 1938 to the late Mrs. Mary Edna (nee; Folds) and Mr. Leonard Cleveland Giner. She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Collins and her Children, Phillip Lee, Bonnie Lee, Leonard Lee, Tara Hazelwood and Loretta Harrison, and her amazing grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17th from 6-9pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. Flowers are welcome.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
