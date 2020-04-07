Home

Sari' was born on January 10, 1943 in New Rochelle, NY and passed away on April 02, 2020 in Orlando, Fl. She was a executive secretary and a paralegal for many years in Orlando and retired in 2009. She is survived by her long time significant other Michael Healey of Orlando, her brother Paul de Holczer (wife, Patricia) of Columbia, SC and many friends.

Sari' had a passion for sports. She played league tennis, boating, water sports, off-shore fishing with the Off Shore Anglers, golfed and snowed skied all over the world with the Orlando Ski Club. She had a loving heart and showed compassion to all she met and will be greatly missed.

There will be a Celebration Of Live in the near future. The date will be announced to all at a later date.

In Loving Memory!
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
