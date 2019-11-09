|
|
Sharlene McDaniel passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 after a long and brave fight with breast cancer. A graduate of UCF, she enjoyed traveling, running, reading and wine with her friends. Born in Westfield, MA on January 3, 1964 to parents Paul and Shirley Duga, she is survived by her sons Matthew and John McDaniel, former spouse Andy McDaniel, sister Sandra Hoynoski, sister Cheryl Porter and husband Allan, brother Thomas Duga and wife Linda, brother Peter Duga and many friends. There will be a celebration of her life on November 16, at Oviedo on the Park at 11 AM. Anyone wishing may donate to Compassionatehandsandhearts.org and enter Sharlene McDaniel in the special instructions section.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019