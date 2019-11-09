Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharlene McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharlene Duga McDaniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharlene Duga McDaniel Notice
Sharlene McDaniel passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 after a long and brave fight with breast cancer. A graduate of UCF, she enjoyed traveling, running, reading and wine with her friends. Born in Westfield, MA on January 3, 1964 to parents Paul and Shirley Duga, she is survived by her sons Matthew and John McDaniel, former spouse Andy McDaniel, sister Sandra Hoynoski, sister Cheryl Porter and husband Allan, brother Thomas Duga and wife Linda, brother Peter Duga and many friends. There will be a celebration of her life on November 16, at Oviedo on the Park at 11 AM. Anyone wishing may donate to Compassionatehandsandhearts.org and enter Sharlene McDaniel in the special instructions section.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -