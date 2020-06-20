Sharon Boyle, 84, left us peacefully at her home on Sunday June 14, 2020. She was born in 1935 to Rita and John Flynn in Detroit, Michigan. After attending University of Detroit, she met and married Tom Boyle and moved to Orlando in 1964 where they raised their two children. Sharon lived quite an active life from her daily involvement in her local community at Rio Pinar Country Club to her work at Tupperware , Disney and Valencia College on through to her various travels with her husband, children and the FTD Family. She volunteered at BETA, Meals on Wheels, and her church. She pursued enrichment by attending UCF's LIFE Program for seniors. After moving to Westminster, Sharon remained active and involved with the community and made many friends. Her outwardly kind nature, easy smile and genuine interest in people and their stories often made her a crowd favorite. She was a loving, supportive wife to Tom and an amazing mother, juggling the various needs of both her children. She is survived by her children, Tom Boyle and Kelly (Glenn) Solomon, and her grandchildren, Nyle Boyle, Jake and Parker Solomon. Memorial mass will be held 10am on July 11th at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Orlando. Baldwin Brothers is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store