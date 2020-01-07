|
|
Sharon Crawford of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Sharon was a long-time resident of Orlando. She was preceded in death by her husband David Crawford, and is survived by her daughter Kellie Davis, sister Marilyn (Dan) Bailey, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on January 10, 2020 from 5pm-7pm, with a service the following day at 3pm. Both events will be at DeGusipe Funeral Home in Maitland, Florida. A private burial will be held in Toledo, Ohio at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020