Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Kay Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Kay Crawford Notice
Sharon Crawford of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Sharon was a long-time resident of Orlando. She was preceded in death by her husband David Crawford, and is survived by her daughter Kellie Davis, sister Marilyn (Dan) Bailey, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on January 10, 2020 from 5pm-7pm, with a service the following day at 3pm. Both events will be at DeGusipe Funeral Home in Maitland, Florida. A private burial will be held in Toledo, Ohio at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -