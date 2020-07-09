Sharon Lee Suit, late of Orlando, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Sheri was born May 6, 1946 to Harold "Hal" and Laura White Suit in Orlando, Florida. She was the rare combination of smarts, both political and intellectual, and beauty with a dry wit that always came out at the perfect moment to shock and entertain. A graduate of Gulf Park College she went on to work in sales at Hilton Hotels, relocating frequently as new hotels opened through the southeast. She is survived by her siblings, Dennis, Susan and Melanie. Nieces Elisabeth and Ryan, nephews Michael and Christopher; great-nieces Rowan, Vera, Finley and Tallulah and great-nephew Brantley. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in Orlando when travel is possible. Mizpah.770 428-1511