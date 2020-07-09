1/1
Sharon Suit
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lee Suit, late of Orlando, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Sheri was born May 6, 1946 to Harold "Hal" and Laura White Suit in Orlando, Florida. She was the rare combination of smarts, both political and intellectual, and beauty with a dry wit that always came out at the perfect moment to shock and entertain. A graduate of Gulf Park College she went on to work in sales at Hilton Hotels, relocating frequently as new hotels opened through the southeast. She is survived by her siblings, Dennis, Susan and Melanie. Nieces Elisabeth and Ryan, nephews Michael and Christopher; great-nieces Rowan, Vera, Finley and Tallulah and great-nephew Brantley. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in Orlando when travel is possible. Mizpah.

www.mayeswarddobbins.com

770 428-1511

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved