Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

March 29, 1952 - July 18, 2020. Sharon, affectionately known as Panky, was born in Leesburg, FL but grew up in Orange Bend (Lisbon), FL. She was a resident of Orange County for many years. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Marvin C. Zander's Funeral Home- Apopka, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store