Sharon White Kemp
Sharon White Kemp, 76, passed away on July 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry W. Kemp, Maitland, FL, her daughter, Michelle (Tim) Morse, Maitland, FL, and her son, Wayne (Laurie) Kemp, Palm Harbor, FL. She was the loving "Bepop" to her 4 grandchildren, Christina (Zac) Caslow, Connor Morse, Catherine Morse and Christopher Kemp. Raised in Winter Park, FL, Sharon grew up skiing and fishing on Lake Killarney. Following her graduation from Winter Park High School in 1961, she studied at Stephens College (Missouri) and FSU, before graduating from Rollins College. Sharon and Jerry were successful business owners for 29 years, growing the family business, White's Blueprint Service, which was established by her grandparents in 1912. After selling the business in 1999, they opened the Ivanhoe Village Business Center. Sharon and Jerry were avid scuba divers and snow skiers. They traveled the world with the Orlando Ski Club where Sharon served as a past president. Their love of skiing brought them to the top of Sugar Mountain, NC, and to their "Sugar Shack", where they spent many wonderful summers in the cool weather and shared their love of skiing with their family in the winter months. She was laid to rest beside her parents, Bill and Ethel While, and her paternal grandparents, Earl and Williamina White, in a family ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
