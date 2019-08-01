|
Shawn P. Waller, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 1st, in Orlando, Florida. He was born in Apopka, FL on February 4th 1972. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Louise Gwinn and her husband Jon; his brother, Chris Waller, wife Tiffany and nephew Blake; Christy Jackson Tacti (Sissy); his maternal grandmother, Diane Anderson; maternal aunt Sandy Bekemeyer, 1st cousin Breann Bekemeyer and 1st cousin Michael Shaw; 1st cousin Michele Sanchez, husband Nick and grand-cousins Tyler, Alexis and Gage; dad Charlie Simmons, wife Suzy and brothers Matthew and Greg. There will be a military internment at Bushnell Veterans' Cemetery on August 16th at 11:00 A.M.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019