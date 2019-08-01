Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loomis Funeral Home
420 West Main Street
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 880-1007
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Waller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn P. Waller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn P. Waller Notice
Shawn P. Waller, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 1st, in Orlando, Florida. He was born in Apopka, FL on February 4th 1972. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Louise Gwinn and her husband Jon; his brother, Chris Waller, wife Tiffany and nephew Blake; Christy Jackson Tacti (Sissy); his maternal grandmother, Diane Anderson; maternal aunt Sandy Bekemeyer, 1st cousin Breann Bekemeyer and 1st cousin Michael Shaw; 1st cousin Michele Sanchez, husband Nick and grand-cousins Tyler, Alexis and Gage; dad Charlie Simmons, wife Suzy and brothers Matthew and Greg. There will be a military internment at Bushnell Veterans' Cemetery on August 16th at 11:00 A.M.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now