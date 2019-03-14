|
Shelia Ann Chandler Pinkerton Born August 22, 1953 in Martin, Floyd Co., Kentucky to Raymond Floyd and Delphia (Kazee) Chandler. She graduated high school at Johnson Central High School, Paintsville, KY.She attended nursing school at Mayo State Vocational School, Paintsville, KY and was licensed as an LPN in Kentucky and later in Florida. She was a resident of Chuluota, FL. She worked at Westminster Winter Park Towers Assisted Living Facility as an LPN Nursing Supervisor. She is survived by her husband James M. Pinkerton of Chuluota, three daughters, Lora M. Quiles of Chuluota, FL.; DeAnna Raye Pinkerton of Sanford, FL.; Jennifer R. Pinkerton of Chuluota, FL.; three sons, Derek M. Pinkerton, Donovan G. Pinkerton and Jeremy Q. Pinkerton, all of Chuluota, FL.; 8 grandchildren, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019