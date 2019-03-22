Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 677-5091
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Knappenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Knappenberger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Knappenberger Notice
Shirley Ann Knappenberger, age 87, passed away peacefully March 19, 2019. Born in Lynwood, PA, she was a daughter of Anthony and Anna Kalinoski. She was married for 50 years to John Knappenberger, who passed away in April 2018. She resided in Orlando since June 1984. Shirley volunteered for many years at the Ronald McDonald House on Alden Road in Orlando. She is survived by her sister Frances Rhoades, her stepdaughter Janet Boswell, and many dear relatives and friends. All are invited to attend her visitation at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, Monday, March 25, 2019, starting at 11:30am, with her funeral service starting at 1pm. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Shirley asked that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald house in her memory.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
Download Now