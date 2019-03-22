|
Shirley Ann Knappenberger, age 87, passed away peacefully March 19, 2019. Born in Lynwood, PA, she was a daughter of Anthony and Anna Kalinoski. She was married for 50 years to John Knappenberger, who passed away in April 2018. She resided in Orlando since June 1984. Shirley volunteered for many years at the Ronald McDonald House on Alden Road in Orlando. She is survived by her sister Frances Rhoades, her stepdaughter Janet Boswell, and many dear relatives and friends. All are invited to attend her visitation at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, Monday, March 25, 2019, starting at 11:30am, with her funeral service starting at 1pm. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Shirley asked that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald house in her memory.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019