Our beloved mother, Shirley "LaTreva" Dickman, died peacefully in the early morning of September 26, after bidding goodbye to the last of her eight children. She was interred on October 1, 2019 in the Hopeful Baptist Cemetery in Mason, Columbia County, Florida, next to her parents, Ora Lee Dicks and Johnnie Frederick Milton, Sr. A memorial service will be held in her honor at the LDS Bumby Chapel, 4020 S. Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019. A life celebration will follow with a Luau from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the same location.
LaTreva grew up in Lake City, Florida and received her teaching degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. She loved quilting; many friends and family still have the quilts that she lovingly made and gave away. She was an Orange County Public School teacher for many years, working at Stonewall Jackson Middle School, Freedom Middle School, and Liberty Middle School. She also taught night school at William R. Boone High School, Colonial High School, and Mid-Florida Technical School. She loved teaching in the Orlando area, where she lived for over fifty years. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served for many years in various capacities in the church.
She is survived by her sister, Joanne Wilkes of Chapin, SC, brother, Johnnie Frederick Milton, Jr. of Spotsylvania, VA, and children, Shannon Lee Barabas of Gillette, WY, Otto Frederick Dickman IV of Mexico City, Mexico, Jason Thad Dickman of Orlando, FL, Mieke Carroll Gooch of Guatemala City, Guatemala, Amber Lavonne Dickman of Orlando, FL, Kipling Scott Dickman of Orlando, FL, Kendall Ann Townsend of Denali, AK, and Ethan Milton Dickman of Frankfurt, Germany, along with fifteen grandchildren.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019