Shirley Hall Green, a lifelong resident of Sanford, passed away on September 24, 2019 at her home in Sanford, Florida at the age of 75. She was born in Sanford on October 29, 1943 to parents Curtis and Laura Hall. As she loved to mention, she had lived in the same house for fifty years, had the same phone number for fifty years, and had been married for fifty-one years.
She is survived by her husband, John Green; her children, Vicki Bock (Bobby), Ronnie Green (Cecelia), Glenn Green (Heidi), and Michael Green (Shannon); her grandchildren, Ronald 'RJ' Green, Johnathan Green, Mackenzie Bock, Jacob Green, Dina Green, Lily Green, Gina Green, Lucas Green, and Shirley Green; her great-grandchildren, Carson Green and Alaina Green; and her sisters, Barbara Stevens and Frances Williams. Before she retired in 2005, she was a school bus driver for 23 years with Seminole County Public Schools, as well as owned and operated All American Furniture in Apopka, Florida for 15 years with her husband, John.
Baldwin Fairchild funeral home is in charge of arrangements at 5000 CR 46A in Sanford. Services will be on Saturday, October 5th. Visitation and viewing will be from 12-1 pm with services starting at 1pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019