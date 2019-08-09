|
Breit, Shirley Jean Baxter, 90, died on October 2, 2018. Born and raised in Bremen, Indiana, she graduated in 1946 from Bremen High School. She moved with her husband, Robert, who preceded her in death, and her young daughter to Orlando in 1959. Another daughter and son followed. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who attended many art shows, band concerts, little league baseball games, and ran "granny day care" for most of her four grandchildren's lives. Her birthday is August 9, and I want her to know that I miss our walks, our talks, and I mostly just miss you. I love you always!
