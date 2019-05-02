Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Turner Daniels

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley Turner Daniels Notice
Shirley T. Daniels, 85, of Gotha, Fl. went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2019. She was born on Sept. 16, 1933 in Ft. Myers, Fl. She grew up in Orlando and graduated from O.H.S. in 1951. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Danny Daniels. She is survived by a daughter, Kay Godfrey (David), sons, Doug Daniels (Donna), Scott Daniels, and brother, Gerald Turner (Phyllis), grandchildren, Angie Godfrey (Trevor), Jamie Lowe (Dustin), Justin Daniels, Scotty Daniels, Kaitlyn Daniels, Brittany Misciagno (Brandon), Laynie Daniels, and three great-grandchildren, D.J. and Ava Grace Lowe and Grayson Godfrey. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church, 538 E. 10th Street, Apopka, Fl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.