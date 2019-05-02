|
Shirley T. Daniels, 85, of Gotha, Fl. went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2019. She was born on Sept. 16, 1933 in Ft. Myers, Fl. She grew up in Orlando and graduated from O.H.S. in 1951. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Danny Daniels. She is survived by a daughter, Kay Godfrey (David), sons, Doug Daniels (Donna), Scott Daniels, and brother, Gerald Turner (Phyllis), grandchildren, Angie Godfrey (Trevor), Jamie Lowe (Dustin), Justin Daniels, Scotty Daniels, Kaitlyn Daniels, Brittany Misciagno (Brandon), Laynie Daniels, and three great-grandchildren, D.J. and Ava Grace Lowe and Grayson Godfrey. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church, 538 E. 10th Street, Apopka, Fl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 2, 2019