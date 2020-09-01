1/
Sonia Jean Harvey
Sonia Jean Harvey, 82, born August 1938 in St. Andrew, Jamaica, passed away August 30, 2020 leaving Husband, Roland, Nieces, Tracey, Jennifer, Joanne, and many other family members. She retired from CNA insurance, co. after relocating from New York to Florida. She lived her Catholic faith, caring and loving others often with a radiant smile. She will be greatly missed by all who met her. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on September 5, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs, FL. The Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, 3329 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Florida 32703. Unfortunately, no celebration of her life is planned. In lieu of flowers, funeral donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
3329 E. Semoran Boulevard
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 869-1188
