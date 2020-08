Or Copy this URL to Share

Sonia Karlin, 90, of Winter Garden passed on July 31. Predeceased by husband Arthur, survived by children Richard (Ruth), Lisa and Nora (Nick) as well as eight grandchildren. Sonia was born in Philadelphia and raised in Wildwood, N.J. Graduated Parsons School of design and lived in South Spring Valley, N.Y.



