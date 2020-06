Or Copy this URL to Share

Sonia Suro, 65, passed away on June 25, 2020 in Orlando, FL. She was born on September 10, 1954 in New York, NY. She is survived by her mother Eneida Rivera, her sister Irma Rivera-Myers, and her son Randall Suro. Service arrangements for Sonia will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.



