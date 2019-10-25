|
|
Spessard L. Hodge passed peacefully from this earthly life on October 17 in the hearts of those who loved him. On April 17, 1941, with war raging in Europe, a baby boy was born in Newberry, Florida to Lovie Elizabeth and Ottis Hodge, who both predeceased him as well as his sister, Mazalle Fannon. He was named Spessard L. Hodge - namesake for Florida's governor that year, Spessard L. Holland. Raised in Gainesville, FL, he was a lifelong Florida Gator fan. Working most of his adult life as a Sales Engineer at the Cameron & Barkley Company, he retired in 2004. Spessard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Farnam Hodge; three daughters: Jennifer Robin Hodge, Monica Leigh (Michael) Schulz, and Stephanie Lea (John) Glascock; as well as three beautiful grandchildren: Michael "Mick" Schulz, Madison Schulz and Jack Glascock; and a sister Josia Lee Hagner of Rockville, MD. His children and grandchildren will always remember his special "Pa-isms" that served to make him a very unique personality. He served his community as a member of the Board of Directors of the Maitland Civic Center for 3 terms and was the quintessential volunteer for wife, Mary with the Maitland Chamber of Commerce activities.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019