Stanley B. Sears


1936 - 2020
Stanley Bryant Sears passed away on March 14, 2020 in Orlando, Florida after a longtime illness. He was just shy of 84. Stanley was born in Louisville, KY in 1936 to John Bryant Sears and Cornelia Crews. He graduated from the University of Georgia, had a passion for golf, women, and travel. Stanley was always steadfastly true to himself. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held in Alma, GA. He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Sears, and his two grandchildren, Savannah Euler and Liam Euler.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
