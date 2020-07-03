96, of Maitland, FL passed away on July 1, 2020. Stan was married to the love of his life, the late Alice Bessmer, for 69 years. He was born in Cohoes NY on Aug. 23, 1923, to Anthony and Helen Bessmer and was the brother of the late Richard A. Bessmer. Stan was a proud WII veteran. He served on the J. Sterling Morton Liberty Ship. His ship was only 11 of 35 to survive a Murmansk Run. He survived hostilities in both the North Atlantic and the South Pacific. He transferred to the Navy in May 1944 and fought in the Battle of Okinawa.
While working at General Electric in Waterford, NY, he obtained 3 patents and became an internationally recognized expert on the use of silicone in structural glazing.
Stan devoted his life to God, his family, and his community and was very proud of his Polish heritage. He successfully advocated for services for his south Seminole County community and was instrumental in establishing Kewanee Park. He was a communicant of the following Roman Catholic Churches: St Michaels in Cohoes NY, St Margaret Mary in Winter Park FL and St Teresa in Titusville FL. He is survived by his 4 children, David Bessmer of Titusville, FL, Richard Bessmer of Petaluma, CA, Paul Bessmer of Windsor Mill, MD and Kathryn Hoeck of Maitland, FL and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on July 10, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Margaret Mary. The Mass will be live-streamed on stmargaretmary.org/funeral-mass-livestream
Stan will be interred at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Cemetery next to his dearest love, Alice.
