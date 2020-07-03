1/1
Stanley J. Bessmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
96, of Maitland, FL passed away on July 1, 2020. Stan was married to the love of his life, the late Alice Bessmer, for 69 years. He was born in Cohoes NY on Aug. 23, 1923, to Anthony and Helen Bessmer and was the brother of the late Richard A. Bessmer. Stan was a proud WII veteran. He served on the J. Sterling Morton Liberty Ship. His ship was only 11 of 35 to survive a Murmansk Run. He survived hostilities in both the North Atlantic and the South Pacific. He transferred to the Navy in May 1944 and fought in the Battle of Okinawa.

While working at General Electric in Waterford, NY, he obtained 3 patents and became an internationally recognized expert on the use of silicone in structural glazing.

Stan devoted his life to God, his family, and his community and was very proud of his Polish heritage. He successfully advocated for services for his south Seminole County community and was instrumental in establishing Kewanee Park. He was a communicant of the following Roman Catholic Churches: St Michaels in Cohoes NY, St Margaret Mary in Winter Park FL and St Teresa in Titusville FL. He is survived by his 4 children, David Bessmer of Titusville, FL, Richard Bessmer of Petaluma, CA, Paul Bessmer of Windsor Mill, MD and Kathryn Hoeck of Maitland, FL and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on July 10, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Margaret Mary. The Mass will be live-streamed on stmargaretmary.org/funeral-mass-livestream Stan will be interred at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Cemetery next to his dearest love, Alice.

DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. www.degusipe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved