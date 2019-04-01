Home

STANLEY JOHN OKULA. 86, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy and caring father to Dennis, Stanley, Jr., and Joan Gallucci, Stan was a Navy veteran who proudly served on a destroyer during the Korean War and later as a member of the Nassau County (New York) Police Department, where his last decade of service was spent organizing and promoting youth sports programs through the Police Boys Club. An avid golfer in retirement, Stan was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Pulaski Police Association and Orlando's Italian America Club. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by grandchildren Michael, Nicole, and Danielle Gallucci, twins Alexandra and Nicholas Okula, and Nell Okula, as well as great-grandchildren Olivia and Lainey Gallucci. Stan will will remembered by family and friends for the simple pleasures he enjoyed: family, golf, a good read of the paper, and a buttered roll for breakfast.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2019
