Stanley Joseph Shader passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 93. Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Stanley was the son of Ben and Bessie Shader. He spent his early days milking cows and picking citrus on his family farm that borders Shader Road. After attending Fairvilla Elementary, Orlando High School and University of Florida, he was drafted into the army at the age of 19 to serve in World War II. Upon return, he opened an army surplus store on Church Street, started several local businesses and ultimately co-founded Shader Brothers Corporation/Personal Mini Storage. Stan was devoted to helping others and was involved in numerous charitable organizations. His greatest pleasures were spending time with family and friends, as well as playing Scrabble, racquetball and cards. Stanley was predeceased by his loving wife Anne Shader and is survived by his four children Gary (Lyn), Mark (Lynn), Lynn, Laurie (Marc); seven grandchildren Josh (Rachel), Drew (Ashleigh), Judd (Katie), Alissa, Wendy, Jason, Jake; seven great-grandchildren Alex, Max, Reid, Nora, Drew, Joe, Sam; siblings Charlie (z"l), Edythe (Milt, z"l), Ronald (Mardi), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stan was also predeceased by his wife Miriam Cohen with whom he spent nine happy years. Heartfelt appreciation to his incredible caregivers Lily, Sybil, Damaris and Claudia. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to Jewish Family Services or The . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary