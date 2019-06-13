Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephan Drazinic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Stephan E. Drazinic

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dr. Stephan E. Drazinic Notice
Dr. Stephan E. Drazinic

Dr. Stephan Emanuel Drazinic, 90, of Eustis, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Lastovo, Dalmacija, Croatia, he moved to Eustis in 1973 from Jacksonville, FL. Dr. Drazinic delivered more than 3,000 babies during his career at Waterman Hospital. He was the first OB-GYN to establish a solo practice in Eustis and was the first OB-GYN at Waterman Memorial Hospital, He was a founding member of the Waterman Memorial Hospital Medical Staff, was a Master Chess Player and was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, Eustis. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maria Drazinic of Eustis; 2 daughters, Sandra (Fredric) Petak of East Windsor, NJ, Dr. Carolyn Drazinic of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Veljko Drazinic of Lastovo, Croatia; 2 grandsons, Alexander Petak of Los Angeles, CA and Daniel Petak of East Windsor, NJ. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, Eustis on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charitable Service Trust, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation or to the Central Florida Concerns of Police Survivors. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now