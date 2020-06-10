Stephanie Marie Walker, 54, unexpectedly passed away on May 23, 2020. Born December 3, 1965 Stephanie spent her entire life in the Orlando/Winter Park community.



Stephanie is survived by her best friend and husband of 33 years Mr. Terry Walker as well as their son Nicholas Lee Walker (Lindsey), and many extended Howard and Walker family members in the area.



Stephanie attended Winter Park schools and graduated from the University of Central Florida. She taught at Glenridge Middle School until devoting herself to raising Nick and managing Terry's automotive repair business all the while actively serving at Nick's schools and sports teams. Stephanie found great purpose and fulfillment in recent years caring for elderly clients in her community. She was a trusted friend and strident advocate for those in her life and could always be counted on in times of need, to celebrate milestone events, or to enjoy simple family dinners.



Stephanie was a loving, giving force of nature whose presence would fill a room with her energy. Her mission to be a devoted wife and mother was well accomplished on this earth and she will be terribly missed by Terry, who loved her dearly and deeply and always treated her like a queen, and by Nick who will live by Stephanie's example – strength, straightforwardness, and compassion.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Baldwin Brothers in Winter Park and a memorial service will be held at a future date.



