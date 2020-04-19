Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter and Friend March 20, 1963 – April 15, 2020 Stephanie Wayne Knuth was born 20 March 1963 in Orlando, FL, daughter of Nathan Wayne Mayhew and Julia Elizabeth Markham Mayhew. She married Kevin D. Knuth of Stevensville, MI on April 10, 1982 in Monterey, CA while both were serving in the US Army. Stephanie graduated from Maynard Evans High School (Orlando, FL) in 1981, joined the US Army and graduated from the Defense Language Institute (Monterey, CA) Russian Language Course 1981-1982, completed the US Air Force Signals Intelligence Course (San Angelo, TX) 1982, and served four years in the US Army Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM) as a non-commissioned officer stationed in Augsburg, Germany 1983-1986. After an honorable discharge from the US Army, she held several clerical positions at U-Haul (Kalamazoo, MI), AMNEX (Orlando, FL), Maguire, Voorhis & Wells P.A. (Orlando, FL) and as teaching assistant for special needs children at Cypress Springs Elementary (Orlando, FL). She enjoyed travel, and visited many sites in the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Turkey. She was a gifted linguist with a knowledge of Spanish, Russian and German and could also converse in Polish, French, Italian and Turkish with the aid of a phrasebook. She loved attending family reunions, and visiting with family and friends. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses January 2, 1987. Stephanie passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2020 in Riverview, FL. Although she passed away unexpectedly, we take solace in her belief that she will be with us all again soon, in Paradise on Earth, where sickness and death will be no more. Stephanie was a beautiful soul, gentle teacher and boundless adventuress who loved with her whole heart. She is survived by her husband Kevin Knuth, their daughter Kristen Knuth, brother Nathan Mayhew, sisters Jennifer Correa, Jodi Doyle, and Rhonda Catrett, her parents-in-law Dale and Evelyn Knuth, many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as her many extended and chosen family members. She was predeceased by her father and mother, and her sister, Maria Cuccarese. Stephanie was an amazing, family-oriented person, who lived her Bible-based beliefs. She freely gave of herself with joy and love and never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. Stephanie had a generous heart of gold and her family and friends are grateful to have had her in our lives. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 health concerns. In lieu of flowers, contributions for funeral expenses, outstanding medical expenses may be made to the Stephanie Knuth Memorial-Medical Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephanie-knuth-memorialmedical-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.