Stephen E. Brogan

Stephen E. Brogan Notice
Stephen E., 62, of Orlando, FL, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home in Orlando.

Born in Attleboro, MA on January 13, 1957, he was the son of Francis E. Brogan of Peabody, MA and the late Mary (Sweeney) Brogan. He was raised and educated in Attleboro, MA and was a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School.

Stephen was a resident of the Orlando area for more than thirty years, where he worked as a carpenter. He was predeceased by his good friend, Bill Wilson.

He leaves his father, Francis Brogan and his partner Sandra Surette of Peabody, a sister, Ellen Lee of Pawtucket, RI, two brothers, Gerald and Michael Brogan, both of Attleboro, MA, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Stephen will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
