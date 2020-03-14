|
Stephen Kells Rogers, born July 31, 1955 in Atlanta, GA to Aileen and Thomas Rogers. During the Vietnam War he enlisted in the US Army and served his country honorably in the 101st Airborne Division. Following the war he moved to Naples, FL, where he met Gale Hoover-Richmond, who is the mother of his three children. In the early 80s they moved to Apopka, FL where their three children would eventually be raised. Steve never met a stranger - treating everyone he encountered as a long time friend - and was known for his quick witted humor and uniquely creative ways of making people laugh. He loved Jesus, people, animals, and baseball. In 2006, Steve married his wife, Jocelyn D. Rogers, and the two of them were inseparable ever since. Together they owned and operated a real estate brokerage firm throughout Central Florida. Steve passed away on March 6, 2020, at Holmes Regional Hospital after an illness. Survived by his wife Jocelyn Rogers, son Stephen P. Rogers of Grants Pass, Oregon daughter Stephanie G. Chindamo and her husband Brady of N. Bend, Oregon and son Richard Thomas Jefferson Rogers of Apopka, FL., sister Dorcas Burnett and brother Jerry Rogers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He will be forever in our hearts.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020