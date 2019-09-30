|
|
Age 55, died peacefully holding his wife's hands on September 26, 2019 in their home in Casselberry Florida after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky where he received his degree in marketing. He was a loyal son, who played an integral role in the formation of America's biblically based mutual fund, Timothy Plan. For the past 25 years he worked alongside his Timothy family, which included his parents, Art and Bonnie Ally; his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Brian Mumbert and his brother and sister-in-law; Doug and Glenda Ally.
In addition to his commitment and passion to his work and faith mission, he enjoyed cooking, golfing, gardening, the beach and watching his favorite sports teams play. He was a fanatic about the University of Kentucky Wildcats and his favorite NFL team since age 9, the Dallas Cowboys.
Throughout the trials of battling cancer, Stephen never faltered in his faith in the Lord. His strong witness was evident and encouraging to his family, co-workers, friends and even strangers. Stephen communicated to all "without faith it is impossible to please God". (Hebrews 11:6) His strength and courage was an inspiration to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, their children, Trenton, Brandi, Christina, Lindsay and Kaleigh, their grandchildren, Zoey, Zara, Grace and Mason, his parents, Art and Bonnie, his brother Doug and sister-in-law Glenda, his sister Cheryl and brother-in-law Brian, his mother-in-law, Patricia Bailey as well as many, many other family and friends.
He will be remembered with heartfelt love and respect by all.
Join us to celebrate the life of Stephen
October 13, 2019
Service 2:00pm with Reception to follow
Orlando Grace Church
872 Maitland Avenue
Maitland, Florida 32751
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019