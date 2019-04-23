Home

Stephen Rigdon Notice
Stephen L. Rigdon, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He was born January 2, 1942 to Leonard and Anna Belle Rigdon in Umatilla, Florida. He was a graduate of Umatilla High School and UCF. He was a retired Vietnam veteran from the US Air Force. He was predeceased by his parents Leonard and Anna Belle Rigdon; brother, William Rigdon; sister, Kathryn Bobo Williams and son-in-law Brian L. Hanawalt. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan; and children, William (Sheri) Rigdon of Charleston, SC; Lisa Hanawalt of Leesburg, FL, Richard (Carla) Rigdon of Eustis, FL, Dianne (Ted) Dwyer of Leesburg, FL; grandchildren Sean (Courtney) Dwyer, Nilus (Courtney) Hanawalt, Stephen Rigdon, Brea (Devin) Dwyer, Krysten Rigdon, Reagan Hanawalt and Shea Dwyer; and three great-granddaughters, Ava, Falynn and Harper.Family, friends, and others whose lives Steve touched are invited to the a viewing on Friday, April 26 from 6-8pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 279 Central Ave. Umatilla, FL 32784, Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Umatilla on Saturday, April 27 at 2:00pm followed by a graveside ceremony at Lakeside Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-memorial-giving.Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019
