Steven "Steve" Walling passed away at his home on Aug. 11, 2020 in Oviedo, Florida at the age of 66. A socially distanced memorial will be held at People's Funeral Home in Sanford on Wed. Aug. 26th at 6:30. Those wishing to honor Steve's life can make donations in his name to the American Sleep Apnea Association.



