We at Lowndes are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and Chief Operating Officer, Steven D. Wingert. Steve was a remarkably talented man who had dedicated his working life to providing leadership and operational expertise to law firms who, like ours, were fortunate to have worked with him. His career spanned 22 years and he was a respected leader in the industry, serving as international president of the Association of Legal Administrators. He brought his warmth, generous nature, and sharp intellect to our firm and we are the better for it. Steve will continue to be remembered by us all, not only for his talent and expertise but also for his empathy and compassion as he went about the business of making our law firm a better place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his friends and family. May he rest in peace. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary