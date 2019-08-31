Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
the Waterline Hotel and Marina
Holmes Beach, FL
Stuart Basil Groo died peacefully and surrounded by his beloved family on Monday, August 26 in Tampa, Florida. He is survived by his mother, Marie (Groo) Bullard; his siblings and their spouses, Donna and Edward Drybred, Gary Groo, and Debra and Mark Schoenbach; his daughters and their spouses, Lauren and Brad Massey, Katherine Groo and Nathaniel Jezzi; his grandchildren, Luke, Will, Alma, and Nicola; his dear companion, Beverly Williams; and his nieces, nephews, and many close friends. He was born in Newburgh, New York in 1947. He was a boy with golden hair, quiet charm, and a very cool car. He attended Monroe-Woodbury Academy and graduated from Rutgers University with a B.A. in History in 1969. He went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the University of Florida in 1972. He was a devout Gators fan until the very end. In the late 1970s, he joined the family business and, for nearly two decades, owned and operated Groo's Shoes in Longwood, Florida. He traveled the country as a small business consultant during the latter part of his career. He loved this work and enjoyed sharing his stories from the road. Still, the accomplishments that mattered most to him could be found in the lives of the daughters he raised. Stuart was happiest near the sand and sea of Anna Maria Island, the place he called home for many years, or at a holiday table with his loved ones and lively conversation. He will be remembered for his unflagging loyalty, generosity, and kindness. The family will host a celebration of Stuart's life at the Waterline Hotel and Marina, Holmes Beach, next Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
