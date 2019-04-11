Stuart M. Johnson Jr. of Deltona, FL passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Stuart was born in Portland, ME in 1929 to Virginia and Stuart M. Johnson. He attended Classical High School in Springfield, MA and graduated with honors. He was a member of the Dartmouth Class of 1951 and earned a Master's Degree in Physics in 1954.He worked at the Research Laboratories of Schlumberger Well Surveying Corporation, where he helped develop a new type of photomultiplier specifically designed for use in high-temperature environments. As Operations Manager of EMR Schlumberger, he also helped develop many new types of photomultipliers for use in the aerospace industry. At Raytheon, he developed a new type of Image Dissector for military use, as well as new night-vision technologies.He retired from Princeton University, where he was the Manager of Photonics and Opto-Electronic Materials, an Advanced Technology Center in the Engineering complex. He has published several articles for various scientific journals. He greatly enjoyed classical music and opera, and was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his second wife, Joan; four of his children, Chip, Mark, Roxane, and Greg; three of his step-children, Cindi, Jim, and Nancy; six grandchildren; and his brother Robert, who lives in Cocoa Beach.A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at a future date. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019