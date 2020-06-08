Sue Adelson, 93, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother of 6, was gently taken by the Lord June 5th, 2020. She was succeeded in death by her son, James Adelson. She is survived by her children, Sherry Latimer, Susan Winternitz, David Winternitz, Stephan Adelson, and by her grandchildren, Tara Maloof, Michael Winternitz, Joel Winternitz, and Adrianna Brown.



Born August 2, 1926 in Plainview, TX, the daughter of Parksie O. Nance and Ethel A. Turman, she spent much of her childhood on her grandparent's farm. Sue graduated from Colorado College. Entering a radio contest in her youth, she established herself as an accomplished singer until her first marriage to David Winternitz.



A longtime resident of Colorado, Sue met her second husband Edward Adelson and they moved to Maitland, Florida in 1965. Sue loved to golf, play bridge, and she spent much of her time in service to others. She was a Pink Lady at Winter Park Memorial Hospital, volunteered at the Orlando Chamber of Commerce, and in the 1980s, she pioneered a local support group for mothers of children with HIV.



Sue was a wonderful and loving person as exemplified by her many devoted descendants and friends. She was a faithful member of St. Richards Episcopal Church, Winter Park.



Public Services will be held June 11, 2020 at noon at the Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida. In consideration of the current pandemic, the wearing of masks is requested, a limited amount will be provided at the door. Services will also be streamed live from her Facebook page.



