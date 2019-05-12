Home

DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
Sue Smith (née Stautner) 85, of Maitland, Florida passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, with her two children by her side. Sue was born to Ivan and Audrey (née Cook) Stautner in Dayton, Ohio. Sue graduated from Fairview High School (Dayton) where she was very active including, theatre, lettering in Field Hockey, was president of FOG, member of Sigma Delta Sorority, and Homecoming Queen. As a teenager she worked at the radio station WING where she met Jonathan Winters, and humorist Erma Bombeck during the early days of their careers. She graduated with a BFA from The Ohio State University, and was a life long member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity. After living in Texas and Tennessee, she moved to Orlando, FL in 1961. After receiving her teaching certification from Rollins College she began teaching at South Seminole Junior High School (which became a Middle School). For over 30 years she taught art/math before retiring. She had a passion for reading, crossword puzzles, spoiling her two Papillon dogs, New Smyrna & Cocoa Beaches, and following The Ohio State University football. Ms. Smith is survived by a sister Judy (Jerry) Willen of Dayton, OH, a daughter Kyle (Terry) Pukas of Lake Mary, FL, a son Scott (Julie) Smith of Casselberry, FL, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five nieces & nephews, seven great nieces & nephews, one great-great nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents Ivan E and Audrey (née Cook) Stautner of Dayton, OH, and a sister Marylin Wilson of Melbourne, FL. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May, 18, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd In Maitland. The Rev. Cameron MacMillan will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend & celebrate Sue's life.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 12, 2019
