Susan Grossman Michalczak passed away peacefully in her home in Orlando, FL on May 2, 2020 with her husband Bob at her side. She was 71 years old. Susan was born in New York, NY on July 28, 1948 to Arthur and Thelma Grossman. She received her Master's Degree in Special Education, a true vocation. She moved to Orlando, FL in 1980, where she taught in various roles for most of her life. She truly loved children, but none more than her sons Justin and Joshua.In 1993, Susan met the love of her life Robert (Bob) Michalczak and his two children Justin and Joshua, and they were married in January of 1995. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year.Susan was predeceased by her parents Thelma and Arthur. In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by her son Justin and his wife Brenda of Largo, Florida and her grandson Dominic, her son Joshua and his partner Laura Garrison of Seattle, Washington, and her sister and brother-in-law Claire and Michael Litt of Boynton Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her cousin Susan Benning of New Jersey, as well as many other cousins and extended family.A private memorial service for immediate family only was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Gotha, FL on May 5th, with Rabbi Steven Engel of The Congregation of Reform Judaism officiating.Due to the current health crisis, a public Celebration of Susan's Live will be held at a later date.For those who wish, in lieu of flowers donations in Susan's memory can be made to any of these charities, or to one of your choosing:• The Holocaust Memorial Resource And Education Center of Florida• Simon Wiesenthal Center• UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health• Panda Paws Rescue (Washougal, WA)• Florida Little Dog Rescue (St. Cloud, FL)