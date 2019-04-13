Susan Mary Rendon M.D., age 57, unexpectedly passed on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 in Lady Lake. Born November 15, 1961 in Little Rock, Arkansas to William Henry and Margaret Anne (Rowland) Shutze, Dr. Rendon grew up in Leesburg, Florida. Graduating summa cum laude with a B.S. in biology from Creighton University in 1983, she attended Creighton University School of Medicine and graduated second in her class in 1989. Dr. Rendon completed her clinical pathology residency at Orlando Regional Medical Center and afterwards continued her father's clinical pathology practice in Lake County. She served as a pathologist at Leesburg Regional Medical Center, the president of Shutze & Techman PA, and the medical examiner for Lake County for many years. Dr. Rendon loved animals and grew up riding horses. She won many awards in equestrian competitions, which she participated in for 8 years in the Southeast. She was also a medal-winning swimmer in the AAU. Dr. Rendon enjoyed spending time with her children and playing with her dogs. She will be remembered for her wit, her sense of humor, and her compassionate nature. Survivors include one son, Spencer Rendon; one daughter, Rachel Rendon; two siblings, Anne and William Shutze; and two nephews, William and Ryan Shutze. Dr. Rendon is preceded in death by her parents. A gathering in her memory will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Beyer's Funeral Home in Lady Lake, followed by a service at 11am. The public can leave condolences for the family at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary