Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Neal

Notice Condolences Flowers

Susan Neal Notice
Susan Michaelea Neal, 75 of Orlando passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born July 2, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska. After attending the University of Nebraska, she married her loving husband and moved to Orlando, where her family was the centerpiece of her life. She was a true Cornhusker; enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach, but most importantly was very devoted to her children and extraordinary grandchildren, even serving at Blankner Elementary School as PTA President.Survived by her husband, W.E. (Bill) Neal, sister Loretta Kucera of Lincoln, Nebraska, sons, William M. Neal (Renee) and Randall H. Neal (Dena) and grandchildren, Michaelea, Blake and Kaley Neal.Graveside Services held at Greenwood Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 407 898 2561.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now