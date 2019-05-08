|
Susan Michaelea Neal, 75 of Orlando passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born July 2, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska. After attending the University of Nebraska, she married her loving husband and moved to Orlando, where her family was the centerpiece of her life. She was a true Cornhusker; enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach, but most importantly was very devoted to her children and extraordinary grandchildren, even serving at Blankner Elementary School as PTA President.Survived by her husband, W.E. (Bill) Neal, sister Loretta Kucera of Lincoln, Nebraska, sons, William M. Neal (Renee) and Randall H. Neal (Dena) and grandchildren, Michaelea, Blake and Kaley Neal.Graveside Services held at Greenwood Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 407 898 2561.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 8, 2019