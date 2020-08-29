Susan Schoenbaechler, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on August 21, 2020 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill; children Angela, Stephen, and Maria; and her beloved grandchildren William, Michael, and Marianna. Susan was born on June 6, 1944 in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky to Tom and Nellie Nicholson. She graduated high school from St. Benedict Catholic School in 1962. In 1973 Susan, Bill and Angela moved to Central Florida where Susan later became successful owner and operator of Scenic Card and Novelty, Inc. Her laughter, joyful spirit, and generous heart will be forever missed. A service will be held Saturday, September 19th at 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Clermont, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.