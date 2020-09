Or Copy this URL to Share

May 28, 1959 -



Sept. 25, 2006



Greetings from 2020, Susan. Here's what's new here: We're in the midst of a pandemic, the presidential election is making us nervous and RBG just died. We sure could use a dose of you to get us through. Love and miss you, Bec-ala, Carolyn, Dingo, Lynn, Nancy & Robin



