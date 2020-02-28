|
She brought her enthusiastic zest for life home to the Lord. Suzanne Liker Serio completed her earthly journey on Feb 22, 2020 after a contracted battle with cancer. Born in Milwaukee, WI on May 17, 1938, she lived in the Wauwatosa suburbs and graduated from Wauwatosa East High School. Sue was particularly proud of serving customers at Gilles Frozen Custard as a teenager in the fabulous 50's. While attending Marquette University, she met and married Gerald S. Serio. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in November 2019.
In 1966, the young Serio Family was transferred to Orlando, FL with United Parcel Service where Sue and Jerry raised their family for four generations. Sue lived in Pine Hills until 1985 when the family then moved to Longwood. Active with the public school system, she enjoyed working with students and her many friends in the PTAs of Hiawassee Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle, and Maynard Evans High School. Sue was active in Brownies and Cub Scouts as well as Pine Hills Little League, Girls Club Softball League and the Pop Warner Football League. ("Soccer Moms" were not invented yet.)
After she became an empty nester, Sue returned to college at Rollins and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. Sue was passionate about her community service with the Female Prison Ministry. Socially, she was active in Welcome Wagon, local bridge clubs, spouses of West Orlando Rotarians, a member of the Heathrow Country Club, and a board member of Springs Landing HOA and Errol by the Sea Condominiums in New Smyrna Beach. Her love for family beach time was on full display every summer with annual Lobster Feasts flown in from Maine and purchasing extravagant firework displays to enjoy the 'ooohs' and 'aahs' from hundreds of onlookers. She also felt it was her loving duty to support both retail and dining services of the local economy. Having become friends with a few Orlando Magic players and coaches, Sue was an avid supporter of the team and was a season ticket holder since the opening season in 1989. She had a knack for making friends wherever she went. Whether it was the ushers at Amway arena, the owner of her favorite Chinese restaurant, or the department stores down the street, her favorite place, and people knew her by name.
Sue was the daughter of Kathryn F. Liker and Edward C. Liker. She is survived by husband Gerald (Jerry), her children Tom (wife Beth), Tim (wife Maribel), Tammy (husband Steve) and Tiffany (husband Scott); with grandchildren Kristin (husband Paul), Michael, Matthew (wife Jordan), Daniel, Rachel (husband soon to be John-Paul), Walter, Sophia, Blake and Madeline; and great grandchildren Brayden, Adley and Caysen. She is also survived by brother Tom (wife Jacque) and nephews Todd and Jeff (wife Dawn, children Abby and Lizzie) and sister-in-law Judy, niece Kris (husband Greg, daughter Sonora) and nephew Bill (wife Beth). While our Souls rejoice in her new eternal journey, the hearts of Family and Friends miss her dearly.
Funeral Services will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 1020 Montgomery Rd, Altamonte Springs at 10:00 am on Friday March 6, 2020. Please make memorial donations to your local or The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home, www.degusipe.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020