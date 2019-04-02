|
Sylvia O. Lazarus, 84, of Orlando, Florida passed away on March 31, 2019. Mrs. Lazarus was born on October 08, 1934 in Byron, Georgia. She is survived by her loving husband Vernon W. Lazarus; children Neal (Patty) Lazarus and Verniece (Don) Newhauser; grandchildren Janelle Lazarus and Elecia (Jason) Swank; and great grandchild Jaycie Swank. Visitation Details are as follows: Wednesday, April 03, 2019, 5-7PM, at Loomis Funeral Home, there will be a Funeral Service on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at 11:00AM At Loomis Family Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Apopka, Florida 32712. SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO LOOMIS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019