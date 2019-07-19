Home

Tammy M. Koons

Tammy M. Koons Notice
You are missed and remembered by your sister Robin, your brother Sean, your children Lindsay, Billy, Branden, Cody, and Jessie, all the grandkids, your whole family, and so many others whose lives you touched. We remember your "laughter and sunlight and calm." We thank you for all you were and did, allowing us in when we needed shelter, and drying tears we now seek each other to soothe. Through all you gave we are growing and building back what we lost, including this broken family. We are pulling together today to remember you. We love you. We know we will see you again, "brave, strong, and tough." We feel your love. Happy birthday! More memorials and full-text at http://tammykoons.last-memories.com/memories.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019
