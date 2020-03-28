|
|
Now, Taylor is at peace. Taylor Andrew Snively died suddenly on the evening of Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 27. He is survived by his mother Heather Snively of Orlando, father Steve Snively of New Smyrna Beach, brothers Toby Snively (and his wife Kristy) and Ben Snively (and his wife Marie), sister Madeline Snively and five nephews and nieces. He played a very special role in their lives and this loss leaves an empty place in their hearts.
He was a thoughtful son, brother and uncle who was seeking his way. Taylor loved deep conversation, hot sauce, extreme camping in the Rockies, classic foreign literature and great movies. He was complex, soft-spoken and always grateful. He especially enjoyed time with his friends and family. Now he watches over us. The legacy of Taylor's gentle spirit and perseverance in the face of personal struggles will live on in everyone who knew and loved him.
No memorial service is planned but those wishing to honor Taylor's memory please go to NAMIGO, National Association of Mental Illness of Greater Orlando. 5051 North Lane, Suite 21, Orlando, FL 32808 Ph: 407-704-7958, Website: www.namigo.org
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020