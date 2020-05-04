Teresa L. Green
Born 4/26/61 past 4/23/20.Survived by husband Tim green sr. Married for 39 yrs. Married Feb.21/1981.sons Timothy Green jr,TonyGreen. Grandsons Tmothy B Green, Nathaniel Green. Mother Mary Rowe. Father deceased Maxwell Rowe, Brothers Maxwell Rowe, Larry Rowe. Sisters Brenda Ware, Martie Rowe. And rest of loveing family and many friends.Hobbies Loved to go for rides on our Harley. She loved to cook Love to go shopping She loved her family very much. Always wanting to give and help everyone. She also loved to dress up in her multiple cival war dresses at reenactments and events. She was a meber of the order of Confederate rose FLA. Society chapter 21.she was a avid collector of anything butterfly. She loved to go to the salon to have her nails done. She will be missed by many. I love you very much and will miss you..You are my world.My Angel. Till we meet again.Your Hubby Tim.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
