May 29, 1938 -
August 5, 2015
She's not coming back Ever
But she's not gone, never will be
She'll always be with me in my mind seeing her as she was
Happy, healthy, laughing, that big smile
Sitting in the den with me watching the TV
Walking around the malls window shopping
Sitting in her chair in the kitchen eating meals
Exquisitely dressed and coiffed – always perfect manners
We saw the world together – Sydney, Aukland, Singapore, Beijing, Moscow, London, Cape Horn, Cape of Good Hope, lions in Africa, more
We were always together
My love will always be with her she'll always be with me
My best friend, my confidant, the one I could always absolutely trust
She's not coming back - - - Ever
She was someone absolutely special to me. She took care of me, tried to teach me how to dress, which fork to use, and many, many other deficiencies I had as a young, naïve groom. I will miss that woman more than you can imagine. She was my best friend, my confidant. She was my sounding board. I really did not do anything without consulting Terri first.
Terri is missed very, very much by her husband Henry, and children Scott, Lisa and Ann. She is always in our thoughts.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 27 to Aug. 5, 2019