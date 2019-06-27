May 29, 1938 -



August 5, 2015



She's not coming back Ever



But she's not gone, never will be



She'll always be with me in my mind seeing her as she was



Happy, healthy, laughing, that big smile



Sitting in the den with me watching the TV



Walking around the malls window shopping



Sitting in her chair in the kitchen eating meals



Exquisitely dressed and coiffed – always perfect manners



We saw the world together – Sydney, Aukland, Singapore, Beijing, Moscow, London, Cape Horn, Cape of Good Hope, lions in Africa, more



We were always together



My love will always be with her she'll always be with me



My best friend, my confidant, the one I could always absolutely trust



She's not coming back - - - Ever



She was someone absolutely special to me. She took care of me, tried to teach me how to dress, which fork to use, and many, many other deficiencies I had as a young, naïve groom. I will miss that woman more than you can imagine. She was my best friend, my confidant. She was my sounding board. I really did not do anything without consulting Terri first.



Terri is missed very, very much by her husband Henry, and children Scott, Lisa and Ann. She is always in our thoughts. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 27 to Aug. 5, 2019