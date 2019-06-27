Home

Terri Morgan Morrell

Terri Morgan Morrell Notice
May 29, 1938 -

August 5, 2015

She's not coming back Ever

But she's not gone, never will be

She'll always be with me in my mind seeing her as she was

Happy, healthy, laughing, that big smile

Sitting in the den with me watching the TV

Walking around the malls window shopping

Sitting in her chair in the kitchen eating meals

Exquisitely dressed and coiffed – always perfect manners

We saw the world together – Sydney, Aukland, Singapore, Beijing, Moscow, London, Cape Horn, Cape of Good Hope, lions in Africa, more

We were always together

My love will always be with her she'll always be with me

My best friend, my confidant, the one I could always absolutely trust

She's not coming back - - - Ever

She was someone absolutely special to me. She took care of me, tried to teach me how to dress, which fork to use, and many, many other deficiencies I had as a young, naïve groom. I will miss that woman more than you can imagine. She was my best friend, my confidant. She was my sounding board. I really did not do anything without consulting Terri first.

Terri is missed very, very much by her husband Henry, and children Scott, Lisa and Ann. She is always in our thoughts.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 27 to Aug. 5, 2019
