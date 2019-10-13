|
|
Terrell (Terry) Eugene Nix, age 56, died early Sunday morning, October 7th, 2019, due to injuries sustained after being struck by a motorist while walking in downtown Orlando. Born March 21, 1963 to Mary Jo Nix (Thomas) in Atlanta, Terry spent most of his life in Brevard County and later Orlando, after moving to Florida with his sister, Robin Bernal (Nix). He graduated from Rockledge High School in 1981 and enjoyed a highly successful professional career in the Central Florida printing industry, although his true passions were music, art and rock 'n' roll memorabilia. Terry expressed this passion through his businesses; Paint It Black Entertainment and Guitars of the Stars.
Terry overcame many obstacles in his early life, including the loss of his mother at age 12. He never met a stranger and was deeply loved by everyone he encountered, including a large circle of close friends and extended family. His exuberant, charismatic personality, easy smile and ability to talk to anyone drew others to him naturally and he was the heart and soul of his family. His children were the loves of his life and he was a deeply dedicated father, as well as a friend to all.
Terry is survived by his two daughters, Jordan Elizabeth Nix and Aydan Drew Nix; his son, Jordan Daniel Nix; and grandson, Jayden Chandler Nix-Knight; as well as his sister, Robin (Nix) Bernal; brother-in-law, Danny Bernal; and nieces, Devyn and Briana. Terry also shared his life with partner, Julie Morris, and bonus son, JP.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, located at 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd. in Orlando, FL. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will continue after the services until 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019