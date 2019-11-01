Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus Seymour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus Seymour Notice
Thaddeus Seymour, president of Rollins College from 1978 to 1990, died October 26 at home in Winter Park, Florida in the care and company of Polly Seymour, his wife of 71 years. He was 91.

A celebration of life will be held in Knowles Memorial Chapel on the Rollins College campus on Sunday, November 3, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dr. Seymour's honor be made to Rollins College (P.O. Box 864168, Orlando, FL 32886-4168) or Habitat for Humanity of Winter Park-Maitland (P.O. Box 1196, Winter Park, FL 32790-1196).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -