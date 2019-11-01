|
Thaddeus Seymour, president of Rollins College from 1978 to 1990, died October 26 at home in Winter Park, Florida in the care and company of Polly Seymour, his wife of 71 years. He was 91.
A celebration of life will be held in Knowles Memorial Chapel on the Rollins College campus on Sunday, November 3, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dr. Seymour's honor be made to Rollins College (P.O. Box 864168, Orlando, FL 32886-4168) or Habitat for Humanity of Winter Park-Maitland (P.O. Box 1196, Winter Park, FL 32790-1196).
