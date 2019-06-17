Home

Thelma Lay-Titusville- was born 06.09.1939 in Jamestown, TN. She went home to be with her Lord on 06.12.2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lay. She is survived by her 4 children; Sharon Hisey (Dean), Cindy Rosarius (Paul), Roy Keith Lay (Marlice) and Jonathan Lay; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Shirley McBryde, Brenda Allison and 1 brother, Charles Glisson. A celebration of life will he held on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Indian River City United Methodist Church, 1355 Cheney Hwy., Titusville, FL 32780
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 17 to June 19, 2019
